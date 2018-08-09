Home Business

SFIO arrests Bhushan steel Vice-Chairman Neeraj Singhal for siphoning Rs 2000 crore

Bhushan Steel is one of the 12 big cases that had been referred for insolvency resolution by banks.

Published: 09th August 2018 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) Thursday arrested Neeraj Singhal, the erstwhile Promoter and Vice-Chairman of Bhushan Steel, in connection of siphoning off over Rs 2,000 crore.

“During the course of the investigation, the team has found that the erstwhile promoters of BSL have used a multitude of complex, fraudulent manoeuvres to divert/siphon-off funds amounting to thousands of crores raised by the then management of BSL from Public Sector Banks using its several Associate Companies. This has led to wrongful losses to the banks and other investors in these companies,” an official statement from Ministry of Corporate Affairs said.

The company allegedly used more than 80 companies to use the loans availed by Bhushan Steel for fraudulent activities of rotation of funds through bogus loans and advances, investments, which ultimately pushed the company becoming insolvent.

He was produced before Court of competent jurisdiction on Thursday and sent to judicial custody till August 14.

Bhushan Steel is one of the 12 big cases that had been referred for insolvency resolution by banks. The company was referred to the NCLT last year after accumulating over Rs 50,000 crore debt.

This is also the first arrest by the SFIO since it was given the power last in August 2017 to arrest people for violations of companies law, with the government notifying relevant provisions amid the crackdown on illicit fund flows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neeraj Singhal Bhushan steel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects