Vedanta gets conditional access to its Thoothukudi copper plant

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday granted Vedanta Ltd conditional access to its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu, more than two months after the southern state shut the plant down.

The court will resume hearing on the case on August 20.

ALSO READ: Sterlite keen to expand operation in Thoothukudi

The Tamil Nadu government ordered the permanent closure of the Thoothukudi plant and disconnected its power supply in May following protests that turned violent and culminated in police firing on protesters, killing 13 of them.

The protesters had demanded a permanent shutdown of the plant, which they said was causing air and water pollution. Vedanta says the protests were based on false notions.

The tribunal, however, made its explicitly clear that Vedanta would not have access to its production unit. The three-member bench, headed by chairman AK Goel, has directed the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board to submit data on pollution and status of chemical stocks in the plant after Vedanta's counsel continued to argue that closure of plant without regular maintenance would spell disaster.

(With inputs from Express News Service)