Flipkart enters online grocery market with Supermart 2.0

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Flipkart on Thursday launched its grocery store ‘Flipkart Supermart’, a private label in the staples category as it looks to expand this to other food and non-food offerings too, in Bengaluru.

By the year-end, it plans to expand the service to six metros including Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai. Sources say it plans to invest close to $250 million in the service over the next three years.

This is Flipkart’s second attempt in the segment. In 2016, the e-commerce giant shut down its grocery app ‘Nearby’, which failed to take off.

“Grocery is the biggest category in the overall retail market and a major part of the consumer wallet. Consumer interaction happens every week. This is a big opportunity,” said Manish Kumar, head of grocery at Flipkart.