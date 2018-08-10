Home Business

HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar resigns

Sukthankar has been with HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994 and at present is responsible for overseeing the bank's credit, finance and human resources functions.

Published: 10th August 2018 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank (File | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Paresh Sukthankar today resigned as Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank, the bank said without citing any reason.

Sukthankar has been with HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994 and at present is responsible for overseeing the bank's credit, finance and human resources functions.

"We hereby inform you that Paresh Sukthankar has tendered his resignation as Deputy Managing Director of the bank, to be effective 90 days from the close of business hours of today," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

His resignation comes almost nine months ahead of HDFC Bank initiating talent search for replacement for its Managing Director Aditya Puri.

The country's second largest private sector bank said its board of directors places on record its appreciation for the contribution made by Sukthankar in his long association with the bank.

He was appointed to the post of deputy managing director of HDFC Bank in March 2017.

With his resignation, speculations are rife that he may join rival banks at the top level.

Axis Bank has already initiated the process for seeking replacement for Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma.

The managing director of ICICI Bank is already on leave pending independent enquiry to probe alleged cases of impropriety.

Prior to joining HDFC Bank, Sukthankar worked in Citibank for around nine years, in various departments including corporate banking, risk management, financial control and credit administration.

He has been a member of various Committees formed by Reserve Bank of India and Indian Banks' Association.

He has done his Masters in Management Studies (MMS) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute (Mumbai) and the Advanced Management Program (AMP) from the Harvard Business School.

Shares of the bank closed 0.17 per cent down at Rs 2,115 on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paresh Sukthankar HDFC Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala