Home Business

SBI posts third straight quarterly loss, shares rise on improved bad loan ratio

SBI's third consecutive quarterly net loss came in at 48.76 billion rupees ($707.28 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 20.06 billion rupees a year ago.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Reuters

The State Bank of India (SBI) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, as country's biggest lender by assets made higher provisions for treasury losses although its improved bad loan ratio sent its shares higher.

SBI's third consecutive quarterly net loss came in at 48.76 billion rupees ($707.28 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 20.06 billion rupees a year ago, and a record loss of 77.18 billion rupees in the March quarter.

The latest loss was much larger than analysts' estimates of a loss of 1.71 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SBI, which accounts for more than a fifth of India's banking assets, recognized net mark to market losses on investments of 58.93 billion rupees in the June quarter, instead of availing a central bank option to spread the losses over four quarters.

But its gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans slipped to 10.69 percent from 10.91 percent in the previous quarter. That was, however, still above 9.97 percent posted a year ago.

Its bad-loan provisions for the quarter rose 7.5 percent to 130.38 billion rupees, but fell more than 45 percent from the March quarter.

Indian banks have been plagued by record levels of non-performing loans over recent years, and held 10.36 trillion rupees in soured assets at the end of March, with state-run banks including SBI accounting for more than 86 percent of the pile.

Last month, more than 20 Indian lenders signed a pact aimed at faster resolution of bad loans.

SBI shares reversed early losses to rally as much as 2.8 percent to the highest in six months following the results. They have since fallen, trading down 1.7 percent at 0918 GMT.

($1 = 68.9400 Indian rupees)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SBI NPA Quarterly results Results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi