Sensex falls 155 points from record high on profit-booking, global cues

The BSE Sensex had recorded a rise of 313.07 points, or 0.83 per cent, while the NSE Nifty advanced 68.70 points, or 1.01 per cent, this week.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, after opening a shade higher at 38,050.07, quickly slipped below the 38,000-mark. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex tumbled over 155 points today to close below the 38,000-mark as investors booked profits amid lacklustre global cues.

SBI was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, diving 3.79 per cent, after the lender reported a hefty loss of Rs 4,876 crore for the June quarter.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening a shade higher at 38,050.07, quickly slipped below the 38,000-mark.

It hit a low of 37,815.75 during the day, before finally finishing at 37,869.23 -- down 155.14 points, or 0.41 per cent.

The index had gained 137 points to close at a lifetime high of 38,024.37 yesterday.

The NSE Nifty too lost 41.20 points, or 0.36 per cent, to finish at 11,429.50.

It had ended at a record high of 11,470.70 yesterday.

However, both the key indices finished with gains for the third week in a row.

The BSE Sensex recorded a rise of 313.07 points, or 0.83 per cent, while the NSE Nifty advanced 68.70 points, or 1.01 per cent, this week.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 85.39 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 370.68 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

