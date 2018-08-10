Xiaomi announces Mi A2 in India starting Rs 16,999

By UNI

PUNE: Xiaomi, a smartphone brand, expanded its Android One lineup on Friday with the introduction of Mi A2, which features powerful photography capabilities and a host of notable upgrades from the previous generation.

In a statement, Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said, "We are thrilled to finally launch our much-anticipated Mi A2 in India.

After witnessing the tremendous success of our Mi A1 last year, we are ready to further expand our Android One lineup by offering the truly innovative Mi A2 with the best specs at an incredibly honest pricing.

We are positive that our Mi Fans and customers across India will wholeheartedly enjoy every bit of the unique user experience that Mi A2 offers while making the most of this commendable innovative technology which they undoubtedly deserve.

" As per the statement, starting Rs 16,999, Mi A2 encapsulates Xiaomi's commitment to offering amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

The wildly successful Mi A1 was launched in September last year as Xiaomi's first Android One device.

Mi A2 is now set to take the Android One series to a whole new level, with its wide repertoire of low-light features including portrait selfies in low-light.

Mi A2 is a photography powerhouse, sporting a 12MP + 20MP rear AI dual camera and a 20MP front camera.

It is powered by the QualcommÂ® SnapdragonTM 660 SoC with the powerful QualcommÂ® Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE).

As a benefit of the Android One partnership, Mi A2 will have unlimited high-quality photo storage with Google Photos to ensure users will never have to worry about running out of photo storage.

Mi A2 features a stunning 5.99-inch 18:9 Full-Screen Display, protected by a 2.

5D CorningÂ® GorillaÂ® Glass 5 panel, in a beautifully-designed aluminium unibody with a curved back panel that is tapered towards the four sides.

Measuring just 7.3mm thick, Mi A2 offers great aesthetics and ergonomics at the same time.

Mi A2 comes with a trio of Sony image sensors, including a 20MP Sony IMX376 front camera and a 12MP + 20MP AI dual camera setup one of the most powerful setups in this segment.

Mi A2 takes gorgeous photos that are sure to impress.

The rear 20MP camera features the same Super Pixel-enabled sensor with a large Æ/1.75 aperture, which results in clearer, vibrant photos even in low-light conditions.

It is coupled with a 12MP primary camera that has 1.25Âµm large pixels and a Æ/1.75 aperture as well, which allows Mi A2 to take photos with beautiful bokeh effects in AI portrait mode.

Another unique feature on Mi A2 is manual selection of the rear lens -- the 20MP or 12MP rear camera, according to environment lighting.

For example, switching to the 20MP sensor when shooting in low-light situations takes advantage of the large 2.0 pixels for brighter photos.