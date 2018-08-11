Home Business

Coal India net profit up 61%

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Saturday posted 61.07 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,786.44 crore for the June quarter of 2018-19 financial year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Saturday posted 61.07 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,786.44 crore for the June quarter of 2018-19 financial year. It had reported a net profit of Rs 2,350.78 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, the state-owned company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income rose 17 per cent to Rs 25,470.86 crore from Rs 21,774.42 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses remained higher at Rs 19,383.99 crore as against Rs 17,837.17 crore in April-June 2017.
During the reported quarter, the government divested 0.225 per cent stake by way of placement of shares in ‘Bharat 22-ETF’. After the divestment, the Government of India holds 78.32 per cent equity in CIL, it said.

