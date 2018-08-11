Delay in salary affecting pilots’ daily lives: ICPA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Commercial Pilots Association’s letter to Air India management also mentions that the pilots are being “hounded” by financial institutions as they are not able to make repayments due to delay in salary payment. This, the letter says, is affecting pilots’ day-to-day life.

“To add fuel to fire, in these uncertain times, the high-handed, knee-jerk, impulsive and reactionary behaviour of the top management has anguished our members. We feel sorry that the firm we give our blood and sweat for, considers us a liability and looks for means to humiliate our abilities,” it said.

The association expressed concern if the airline has enough money for mandatory maintenance of aircraft.

“With affairs reaching escalated levels of international default in payments, with insufficient funds to revive aircraft locked up in the hangers, we are seriously concerned about the safety of operations and of our passengers. Does the airline have enough money for regular/mandatory maintenance? Or is that also a casual collateral of the present state of despair?” it asked.