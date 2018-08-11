HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar quits

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Paresh Sukthankar, deputy managing director of private-sector lender HDFC Bank, quit from his post on Friday, with the bank disclosing no specific reason for his resignation.

The resignation comes as a surprise, Sukthankar having been continuously associated with the bank since its inception in 1994. He was also one of the prime contenders to take over the bank after current managing director Aditya Puri’s term comes to a close in 2020.

“We hereby inform you that Paresh Sukthankar has tendered his resignation as Deputy Managing Director of the bank, to be effective 90 days from the close of business hours of today,” HDFC Bank said, adding that its board of directors places on record its appreciation for the contribution made by Sukthankar.

The 51-year-old has previously served as executive director and was appointed as deputy managing director in March 2017.