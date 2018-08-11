Home Business

Need time to finalise accounts, says Jet Airways

Jet Airways on Friday disclosed that the reason for the delay in releasing its financial results for the first quarter was because the management needed “more time to finalise accounts”.

Published: 11th August 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircrafts (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways on Friday disclosed that the reason for the delay in releasing its financial results for the first quarter was because the management needed “more time to finalise accounts”.

The clarification came as part of the firm’s response to demands by both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges to provide more specific information for the delay first announced late Thursday night. 

The board of directors of Jet Airways at its meeting held on August 9 had deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the June quarter, without disclosing when the results would be taken up for examination.

It had also not given any reasons for the deferring of the matter. On Friday, in response to queries from the BSE, it stated that “the management informed the audit committee that they needed more time to finalise the accounts”, adding that the committee had agreed to accord the extra time. 

However, it did not give a date for when the matter would be taken up by the board, only stating that the company would “in due course” intimate the date.

The firm also denied reports that the chairman of the audit panel — independent director S Vishvanathan — had quit. The firm said that Vishwanathan's term had come to a close at the conclusion of the annual general meeting on August 9 and, consequently, he had ceased to be chairman of the audit committee. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala