Sensex marks record rise for third straight week, gain 313 points

By PTI

MUMBAI: Stocks: The benchmark Sensex scaled fresh record highs last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex touching the 38,000 level for the first time, it gained 313.07 points to finish at 37,869.23, while the broader Nifty closed at 11,429.50, following sustained capital inflow and healthy earnings boosted the sentiment.

Global cues, however, were mixed last week as investors weighed the continuing trade dispute between the US and China against the backdrop of strong corporate earnings and a healthy economic performance.

Trading for the week began on positive note.

Domestic stocks logged modest gains in a steady session of trade on buying demand in index pivotals on Monday.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 135.73 points or 0.36 per cent at 37,691.89.

The Nifty 50 index rose 26.30 points or 0.23 per cent at 11,387.10.

Key equity indices ended the volatile session almost flat on Tuesday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the day.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 26.09 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 37,665.80.

The Nifty 50 index rose 2.35 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 11,389.45.

Key equity indices logged modest gains on Wednesday, with the Sensex and the Nifty, both, scaling record highs in intraday as well as on closing basis.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 221.76 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 37,887.56.

The Nifty 50 index gained 60.55 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at 11,450.

Key equity indices rose to fresh highs on Thursday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex crossing the 38,000 level for the first time, driven by select banks stocks.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 136.81 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 38,024.37.

The Nifty 50 index rose 20.70 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 11,470.70.

The Sensex ended above the psychologically important 38,000 mark. Key benchmark indices registered losses on Friday.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 155.14 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 37,869.23.

The Nifty 50 index fell 41.20 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 11,429.50.

The Sensex settled below the psychological 38,000 level after falling below that level in early trade.

The BSE Sensex started the week strong at 37,714.70 and climbed to life highs at 38,076.23 and low of 37,586.88, the index closed the week at 37,869.23, showing a gain of 313.07 or 0.83 per cent. (The Sensex garnered 1,059.79 points or 2.89 per cent during past two week sessions).

The Nifty also resumed the week higher at 11,401.50 and traded between all-time highs at 11,495.20 and low of 11,359.70, the index finally ended 11,429.50, a gain of 68.70 points, or 0.60 per cent.

Buying for the week was led by Consumer Durable, Bank, Metal, Realty, Teck, IT, Auto and FMCG, while Healthcare, IPO, Capital Goods, Oil&Gas, PSU and Power, witnessed profit-booking.