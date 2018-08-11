Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
England 230/5 at tea against India in second Test
We are regular in all payment obligations: Jet Airways
Rahul Gandhi launches Congress campaign in Rajasthan, targets PM Modi on Rafale deal again
Tottenham Hotspur begin Premier League season with entertaining win at Newcastle
Romanian police use tear gas to disperse anti-corruption protest in Bucharest
Congress accuses Amit Shah of hiding liabilities in Rajya Sabha poll affidavit; BJP terms allegations 'fake'