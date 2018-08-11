Home Business

We are regular in all payment obligations: Jet Airways

The statement comes amid the airline deferring the announcement of its June quarter earnings without giving any specific reason.

Published: 11th August 2018 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jet Airways today said it is "regular" in all payment obligations, including to the banks and the statutory dues.

"We are regular in all our payment obligations to all our banks and statutory dues including PF obligations. Our account with all the banks as on date is "Standard", Jet Airways said in a statement.

The statement comes amid the airline deferring the announcement of its June quarter earnings without giving any specific reason.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted airline, in which Gulf carrier Etihad holds 24 per cent stake, is grappling with financial woes and its share price has also taken a beating in recent weeks.

"We have continuously been working on various cost and revenue initiatives to mitigate the significant increase in fuel rates and depreciation in rupee, as there has not been any corresponding increase in fares," the airline said in the statement.

The board of directors of Jet Airways, on August 9, deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the June quarter.

Sources had said that regulator Sebi was also looking into the airline delaying June quarter results after the carrier's audit committee expressed reservations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual