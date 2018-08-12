Home Business

Telangana recognised as leader in Life Science in Asia

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao ensured that Telangana is positioned well as a leader in life sciences on the global map.

Published: 12th August 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | File)

By UNI

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been widely recognised as a leader in India and Asia in life sciences innovation and manufacturing.

Over the last four years since the formation of new State, the sector has been buzzing with activities -- be it the entry of marquee global names and new players like Ferring Pharma, Chemo, GSK, Syngene, Slayback Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, etc or the expansion of the existing marquee companies such as Novartis, Biological E, Laurus Labs, Pulse Pharma, among others.

In tune with the Telangana Government's commitment to provide a transparent governance and to inform the people about the benefits being reaped out of its proactive policies, it has been a regular endeavour of various departments to periodically evaluate sectoral progress.

Such evaluation done for the Life Sciences sector through an analysis of data from various sources showed notable findings.

It is interesting to note that since January 2015-time of introduction of the revolutionary TS-iPASS about 700 investment proposals in the Life Sciences sector have been approved by the State Government, including more than 100 R&D proposals.

Thanks to the proactive and business-friendly attitude of the Government, 80 per cent of these projects have already commenced project execution.

These envisage about 20,000 high-value R&D jobs and around 50,000 manufacturing jobs in the state.

The past four years have also seen the State's life sciences sector being a magnet for investments of about Rs 10,222 crores, including Rs 3000 crores in R&D alone.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao ensured that Telangana is positioned well as a leader in life sciences on the global map.

From personally meeting with almost all of the top global industry leaders, to being invited to deliver a keynote address at the global MedTech event-AdvaMed conference (a unique distinction as the keynote addresses in the earlier years were delivered by the likes of Former Secretary of State Ms Hillary Clinton) to championing the cause of the Industry to bring about a nurturing policy environment, he left no stone unturned.

