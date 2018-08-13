Home Business

Asus eyes bigger share of India's consumer, gaming PC market 

The company, which holds 7 per cent share in the consumer PC segment and 22 per cent of the gaming PC market in India, expects to grow its share to 10 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

Published: 13th August 2018 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Asus holds 22 per cent of the gaming PC market in India (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taiwanese tech major Asus today said it aims to expand its share in the gaming and consumer PC market in India as the firm will ramp up product portfolio and retail presence over the coming months.

The company, which holds 7 per cent share in the consumer PC segment and 22 per cent of the gaming PC market in India, expects to grow its share to 10 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

"India is among the few markets globally where PC market is still growing. It is projected to reach about 10 million units in 2018. By 2020, India is expected to be among the top five PC markets as per estimates," Asus India Business Development Manager (PC and Gaming) Arnold Su told PTI.

He added that the Indian market offers huge opportunities across price points, be it mainstream or premium.

"We have 7 per cent share in the consumer PC segment, we want to grow this to 10 per cent by December this year. In gaming, we have 22 per cent share and we want to expand that to 30 per cent," Su said.

The company is doubling its network of branded stores to 200 by March next year, he added.

According to research firm IDC, the consumer PC market recorded an overall shipment of 1.08 million units in January-March 2018 quarter.

While shipments declined 10.9 per cent sequentially, it was up 3.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The company today launched a slew of devices -- ZenBook Pro 15, ZenBook S and ZenBook 13, priced between Rs 66,990 and about Rs 2.09 lakh.

"The series has been successful in seamlessly blending futuristic innovations with a slim and light-weight design.

The Zenbook series offers a good combination of functionality, performance and price range," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asus gaming PC market  Asus India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener