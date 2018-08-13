Home Business

China, Korea overtaking India in vaccine exports: Experts

According to industry sources, some of the Korean companies such as LG Chem and Samsung were spending millions of dollars on expansion and modernising their facilities.

Published: 13th August 2018 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

Image used for representational purpose for vaccine (File | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: India, once called as the vaccine capital, is slowly losing its sheen because of various reasons, primarily the aggressive marketing strategy of China and Korea and the lacklustre policies of the government of India, say experts.

Vaccine exports from the country plunged by eight per cent during 2016-17 and nearly four per cent in the previous fiscal year.

India exported vaccines worth USD 653.40 million in 2017-18 while it was USD 679.28 million in 2016-17, according to data of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, a body under the Ministry of Commerce.

Over 70 per cent of vaccines were exported based on UNICEF requirement, which recently changed its procurement policy from yearly indent to quarterly, resulting in uncertainty over production schedule, said chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella.

The method adopted by the international body on vaccine procurement gave an edge to Korea and China on price bargaining resulting in price erosion, Ella said.

Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Biological E Limited were the leading suppliers to UNICEF.

He said the government of India needs to shed bureaucracy-centric policies and develop science-oriented ones to encourage vaccine-manufacturers.

"The country should have a strategy, make policies and pricing transparent. Besides, the government should sit with the industry and take on China and Korea in the next five years. If the government does not do that, we would lose our grip on the vaccine market in another two years," Ella told PTI.

According to industry sources, some of the Korean companies such as LG Chem and Samsung were spending millions of dollars on expansion and modernising their facilities.

Koreans and Chinese have become aggressive, both were getting into the markets of developed countries which India has been exporting to, the sources said.

When contacted, Director General of Pharmexcil Uday Bhaskar said vaccine constituted 3.78 per cent of the total pharmaceutical exports last year.

Though there has been a negative growth of 10.25 per cent till February last year, it recovered in March and ended up at 3.81 per cent, Bhaskar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vaccine exports India vaccine exports Serum Institute of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener