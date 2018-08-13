Hero MotoCorp Ltd to commence sales of its premium motorcycle Xtreme 200R

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to commence country-wide sales of its new premium motorcycle Xtreme 200R, with dispatches from its factories starting next week.

Marking the Company's re-entry into the premium motorcycle segment, the Xtreme 200R is the first among the new range of Hero's premium motorcycles that are slated for launch this year.

To be available for sales at Hero MotoCorp dealerships starting in a phased manner, the Xtreme 200R has been priced attractively at Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

While providing the thrill of riding this bike, the Xtreme 200R keeps the focus on safety with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), thereby becoming the first motorcycle in its category to offer ABS as a standard safety feature.

Announcing this at a conference of the company's dealers from the domestic market in India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on Monday, Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said "For us, the Xtreme 200R is not just any other product launch â it will catapult us to where we have been earlier - the premium segment.

It is, therefore, our re-entry into a segment where we had a sizeable presence and market share not too long ago.

''Designed specifically for the youth, the Xtreme 200R is an expression of our serious intent in a high growth segment. With the upcoming festive season in India, the Xtreme 200R will help us consolidate our market leadership. We will also soon commence sales of the Xtreme 200R in our global markets as well."

The new Xtreme 200R is powered by an all-new performance-oriented BS-IV compliant 200cc engine.

The air-cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 17.1 NM @ 6500 rpm. Thus, offering abundant power and torque across the rev bands.

The bike races from 0-60 km/h in 4.6s seconds only and reaches a top speed of 114 km/h.

The engine also features additional balancers to ensure smooth power delivery by cutting first order vibrations.

The new Xtreme 200R comes with a lightweight yet stiff Frame which offers precise handling in tight corners and utmost stability at high speeds.

The carefully tuned Ergonomic-riding triangle between the handlebar, seat and foot-pegs offers perfect balance of agility and comfort.

The bold Fuel Tank, sporty Headlight, eyebrow-shaped LED Pilot Lamps and LED Tail Lamp with guide lights, sporty digi-analogue information cluster and attractive dual-tone graphics add to the striking & distinct appeal of the motorcycle.

In addition, the bike features a newly designed contoured seat for improved ergonomics and seating comfort for rider and pillion.

Adding to the style-quotient are the five exciting dual-tone color schemes - Panther Black with cool Silver, Panther Black with Red, Sports Red, Charcoal Grey with Orange and Techno Blue, according to a release here.