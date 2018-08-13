Home Business

India's foreign reserves in "comfortable range": Report 

The rupee nosedived to its life-time low of 69.62 against the dollar in morning trade today in line with weakening domestic equities and global markets rout.

Published: 13th August 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's foreign reserves are in a "comfortable range" and another 5-8 per cent fall in reserves will not jeopardise the situation, says a DBS report.

According to the global financial services major, a challenging global environment has compelled RBI to intervene aggressively this year to contain rupee depreciation, resulting in significant drawdown in foreign reserves.

"In all, despite the recent decline, India's reserves are in a comfortable range on most metrics.

Given lingering external risks, another 5-8 per cent fall in reserves is probable, but is unlikely to jeopardise the adequacy math by much," the report said.

According to DBS, foreign reserves have declined from a record high of USD 426 billion in April to USD 403 billion in early-August as the rupee suffered significant losses since April.

The rupee has been among the worst-performing currencies against the dollar compared with its peers so far this year and breached the 69-mark against the American unit amid global uncertainties and concerns over inflation.

The rupee nosedived to its life-time low of 69.62 against the dollar in morning trade today in line with weakening domestic equities and global markets rout.

As a percentage of GDP, India's reserves have been smaller than most in the region for a few years now and this is partly the reason why the authorities have had a tendency to build buffers as and when the opportunity arises.

However, the report noted that "further accretion to reserves is unlikely this year as foreign capital flows slow, and current account pressures resurface.

Nonetheless, the authorities will return to build reserves as and when the macro-environment improves".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
foreign reserves Indian foreign reserves

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener