Home Business

IT sector in Bengal: Improving in leaps and bounds

Under the direction of Ms Banerjee, the department is bringing about an all-round development, opening numerous employment opportunities, both in software and hardware.

Published: 13th August 2018 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By UNI

KOLKATA: The information technology sector in Bengal has progressed by leaps and bounds as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Government has created a favourable environment for the growth of the sector and its related industries in the state.

Stating this, an AITC statement on Monday said this is evident from a comparison of the achievements of the Information Technology & Electronics Department in 2010-11, which was the last year of the Left Front rule, and 2017-18.

Plan Budget of the department: More than doubled, from Rs 93.7 crore to Rs 201.53 crore, signifying an increased focus on the information technology and electronics sector; Software export turnover: Grew by almost 2.5 times, from Rs 8,500 crore to Rs 21,000 crore.

Bangla is thus gradually turning into a hotbed of cutting-edge technology; Employment in IT sector: Significant rise from 90,000 to 1.5 lakh, ushering in a tech-savvy generation Investment for creation of IT hardware clusters: Nil earlier to Rs 14.86 crore; thus, the State Government, for the first time, under the direction of Trinamool Congress, is focussing on the creation of hardware clusters Investment for creation of IT parks: Grew by more than 16 times, from Rs 37.18 crore to Rs 612.11 crore, thus bringing about an unprecedented focus on infrastructure creation 15 IT parks have been completed and 10 more are under construction.

Under the direction of Ms Banerjee, the department is bringing about an all-round development, opening numerous employment opportunities, both in software and hardware.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IT sector Mamata Banerjee Bengal Information Technology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless