PNB scam: Government dismisses former MD Usha Ananthasubramanian from service

Ananthasubramanian was, three months back, divested of all her powers as MD of Allahabad Bank, after being named in a CBI charge-sheet in the Rs 14,000 crore fraud case.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government today dismissed Usha Ananthasubramanian, former Managing Director of scam-hit Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank, from service, according to an official notification.

Ananthasubramanian was, three months back, divested of all her powers as MD of Allahabad Bank, after being named in a CBI charge-sheet in the Rs 14,000 crore PNB fraud case but had continued to be an employee of the bank.

She was to superannuate today but has been dismissed from the service.

Ananthasubramanian had enjoyed leadership roles in PNB in two stints.

She headed the bank between August 2015 and May 2017, before moving to Allahabad Bank.

She was executive director at PNB from July 2011 to November 2013.

