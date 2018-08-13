Home Business

Reliance Jio leads India feature phone market in second quarter of 2018: International Data Corporation

Reliance Jio, in a bid to clearing its inventory, recently introduced the "Monsoon Hungama" feature phone exchange offer and brought popular apps like WhatsApp, YouTube on JioPhone.

Published: 13th August 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio, the telecom operator and the main driver of the 4G feature phone segment with its Jio Phones, remained the top vendor in the overall feature phone market in India in the second quarter of this year, according to data from International Data Corporation (IDC).

The feature phone market remained resilient with shipments of 44 million units in the second quarter of 2018, registering a growth of 29 per cent over the same quarter last year, showed IDC India's "Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker" report on Monday.

However, with 19 million units, the 4G feature phone market saw a decline of 10 per cent quarter-over-quarter, according to IDC which believes that this drop is due to JioPhone inventory buildup from first quarter of 2018.

The 2G feature phone segment continued to decline further as local players struggle for survival in this segment which is losing relevance due to the aggressive push in the 4G feature phone segment by Reliance Jio, the report said.

