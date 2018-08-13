Home Business

SEBI mulls measures to prevent misuse of clients' securities 

The regulator plans to initiate technology-based measures to streamline the sharing of information among the stock exchanges

Published: 13th August 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

To strengthen the supervision of stockbrokers, markets regulator Sebi is mulling additional measures to prevent misuse of client's securities (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To strengthen the supervision of stockbrokers, markets regulator Sebi is mulling additional measures to prevent misuse of client's securities.

Besides, the regulator plans to initiate technology-based measures to streamline the sharing of information among the stock exchanges, depositories and Sebi to enhance the inspection of intermediaries.

The move comes amid several instances have been reported about misuse of clients' securities by stock brokers.

"To strengthen the supervision of stock brokers, additional measures to prevent misuse of client's securities are under consideration," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its annual report for 2017-18.

The last year has also seen cases of shell accounts being used to carry out fraudulent or non-genuine trades.

"It is also proposed to introduce legal provisions that strengthen the mandate to the broker under anti-money laundering provisions to carry out necessary surveillance of client trading activity," the regulator noted.

With a view to further strengthen its legal framework, Sebi said it will be reviewing the regulation pertaining to settlement.

The informal guidance scheme will be reviewed to consider expanding the scope of guidance --- allowing persons to seek advance guidance before undertaking securities market activities which require registration, revision of fees for seeking advance guidance among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEBI Client security misuse stockbrokers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener