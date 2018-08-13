Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group sets up component unit at Yerwada Jail

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto component maker Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group, today said it has set up a unit for producing automotive lockset sub-assembly parts at women's cell inside Yerwada Jail premises.

The unit, which has been set up in collaboration with Yerwada Central Prison, will initially train 2530 female inmates for working on a dedicated shop floor starting from raw materials to assembling finished goods, the company said in a statement.

The setting up of the unit follows a memorandum of understanding signed between Minda Corporation Ltd (MCL) and Yerwada Central Prison, Pune on February 15, 2018.

The shop-floor will be run and maintained by jail inmates under the dedicated supervision of MCL, it added.

Commenting on the development, Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group CEO Ashok Minda said it was a way of helping jail inmates in betterment of their lives as well as inculcating in them basic business ethics for future prospects.

The group's investment at Yerwada Jail includes setting up entire machinery, raw materials, transportation of goods and other quality systems and procedures, the statement said without disclosing details.

The facility at Yerwada is the fifth such unit by Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group in different prisons of India, the company added.