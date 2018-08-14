Home Business

Cox & Kings quarterly profit slumps 35 per cent to Rs 137 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 210.95 crore for the same period a year ago, Cox & Kings said in a filing to BSE.

NEW DELHI: Tour and travel firm Cox & Kings today reported 35.12 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 2,201.58 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 1,922.62 crore in the year-ago period.

"We had a great start to 2018-19. The India travel business was driven by strong growth in our retail segment," Cox & Kings Group CEO Peter Kerkar said.

"The demerger process of forex division is entering the last phase. So all our businesses are progressing as per plan," Kerkar said.

Shares of Cox & Kings today closed at Rs 213.15 per scrip on BSE, down 1.27 per cent from the previous close.

