Debt-ridden Air India disburses salaries for July

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's national carrier Air India on Tuesday disbursed the salaries to its employees for the month of July, after a delay of 15 days.

The Chairman and Managing Director of the airline, Pradeep Singh Kharola confirmed the news.

"Air India has disbursed the salary for its staff for the month of July," Kharola confirmed to ANI.

The debt-ridden airline had issued a notice earlier this month in the connection.

''We regret to inform the delay in payment of salaries for July 2018 due to circumstances beyond the control of the management. However, all efforts are being made to make the payment by next week," the notice said.

This was for the fifth consecutive month that the airline failed to disburse the salaries on time.

Earlier today, Civil Aviation Minister, Suresh Prabhu said, "The issues are being addressed by the ministry. As you already know, because of the increase in fuel cost, the airline sector not just in India but globally facing severe challenges," said Prabhu.