Home Business

Easing inflation data lifts equity market; record low rupee limits gains

According to market observers, healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, auto and IT stocks.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By IANS

MUMBAI: Easing wholesale inflation lifted the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rising over 200 points.

According to market observers, healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, auto and IT stocks.

India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 5.09 per cent in July from a rise of 5.77 per cent in June, official data showed here on Tuesday.

However, weakness in the Indian rupee limited the gains on the indices. The rupee on Tuesday touched an all-time low of 70.08 per dollar.

At 12.54 p.m. the wider Nifty 50 traded at 11,432.85 points, higher by 77.10 points or 0.68 per cent from the previous close.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,749.59 points, traded at 37,873.28 points, higher by 228.38 points or 0.61 per cent from the previous close of 37,644.90 points.

It has touched an intra-day high 37,911.69 points and a low of 37,689.71 points so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever, while the major losers were Adani Ports, Vedanta, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors (DVR).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Inflation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend