IDBI Bank reports seventh straight quarterly loss bad loans

Net loss was 24.10 billion rupees ($344.77 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 8.53 billion rupees a year earlier.

IDBI Bank Ltd posted its seventh straight quarterly loss

By Reuters

IDBI Bank Ltd posted its seventh straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as mounting bad loans continued to weigh on the state-run lender.

Net loss was 24.10 billion rupees ($344.77 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 8.53 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans were 30.78 percent at the end of June, compared with 27.95 percent a quarter earlier, and 24.11 percent a year earlier.

