Keventers appoints Tarun Bhasin as CEO

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Milkshakes brand Keventers today announced the appointment of Tarun Bhasin as its chief executive officer.

Prior to joining Keventers, Tarun was associated with Jubiliant Food works for over 22 years where he occupied several key leadership roles including President and CBO of Dunkin Donuts and President and COO of Domino pizza, India as well as VP, Operations, Dominos.

"Delivering on both commercial and operational targets in sync with the overall organisational business objectives, Tarun will further advance focus on accelerating the development of business to drive maximum potential in a rapidly changing world of work," Keventers said in a statement.

At present, Keventers has over 270 outlets across the country in cities including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Goa.