Pune-based Cosmos Bank loses Rs 94 crore to hackers

The hackers had stolen the details of the debit card holders and transferred the money from Cosmos Bank to bank accounts outside India. 

After the fraud was detected, the 112-year-old bank has shut down its servers, online, mobile and ATM transactions. 

Over Rs 94 crore was allegedly transferred from Pune-based Cosmos Bank to foreign bank accounts after one of its servers was reportedly hacked and the credentials of various Visa and Rupay debit card owners were stolen.

The stolen details were used to transfer the money to other foreign bank accounts in two parts, one on August 11 and the other on August 13, reported The Indian Express.

An FIR has been filed by the officials of the cooperative bank at the Chatushrungi police station in Pune.

According to media reports, as many as 14,849 debit card transactions were done initially, transferring Rs 80.5 crore to a bank outside India, after which another Rs 13.9 crore was transferred through a Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications transaction (SWIFT)

SWIFT is a messaging network used by financial institutions worldwide to securely send and receive information using codes about financial transactions.

The Cosmos Co-operative Bank is one of the oldest Urban Co-operative Banks in India. The Pune-headquartered bank celebrated its centenary on 18 January 2006.

Cosmos Bank Cyber attack Hacking

