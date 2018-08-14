Home Business

RBI intervention may not do much to stabilise rupee

Economic affairs department secretary the rupee was still performing better than some other currencies, and that the country had sufficient foreign exchange reserves.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

A one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: Any intervention by India's central bank may not do much to stabilise the rupee as a fall in the currency is due to global factors, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary at the department of economic affairs, said the rupee was still performing better than some other currencies, and that the country had sufficient foreign exchange reserves.

"As currencies of other economies are also depreciating, intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), by selling dollars in the country, will not help much at this stage for stabilising the rupee," Garg told reporters. "Even if the rupee falls to 80, it will not be a concern provided all other currencies depreciate."

He said the RBI has spent about $23 billion so far to intervene in the market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee RBI Reserve Bank of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend