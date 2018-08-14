Home Business

Sensex rebounds 185 points on macro boost

The 30-share barometer jumped 184.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 37,829.83. Sectoral indices led by metal, realty, banking, FMCG, PSU and consumer durables rose by up to 1.13 per cent.

Published: 14th August 2018 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark Sensex recuperated by nearly 185 points to 37,829.93 in early trade today, taking comfort from positive inflation numbers coupled with emergence of buying by domestic institutional investors.

However, a mixed trend was seen on Asian bourses.

Besides strengthening rupee, encouraging earnings by some blue-chip firms including Tata Steel also helped in building positive sentiments, brokers said.

The 30-share barometer jumped 184.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 37,829.83. Sectoral indices led by metal, realty, banking, FMCG, PSU and consumer durables rose by up to 1.13 per cent.

The gauge had lost 379.47 points in the previous two sessions.

Similarly, the NSE index Nifty recovered by 36.25 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 11,392.

Tata Steel was the top gainers in the Sensex list, surging 1.51 per cent after the company yesterday said its consolidated net profit jumped more than two-folds to Rs 1,933.80 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 compared to Rs 921.09 crore during the same period a year ago.

Other gainers were Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and RIL, gaining up to 2.01 per cent.

Buying activity paced up on positive economic data after retail inflation fell to a 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review.

In the last two reviews, the RBI has raised the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent each on inflationary concerns. The next bi-monthly policy is to be unveiled on October 5.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 216.29 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 971.86 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Asian shares were mixed as tremors from the collapse of the Turkish lira ebbed a little. Ahead, a barrage of economic data out of China is expected later in the day.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.26 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.94 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.50 per cent in their early deals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down for a fourth straight session as the ongoing turmoil in Turkey dampened investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed 0.50 per cent lower on yesterday's trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener