Turkish lira collapse: Rupee plummets to historic low, breaches 70 mark against dollar

The rupee was last at 69.99 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 69.95 per dollar.

Published: 14th August 2018 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rerversing all its early gains, the rupee today collapsed to a life-time low of 70.09 against the US dollar, falling 16 paise amid fears that Turkish economic crisis could lead to a global financial meltdown.

The ongoing currency turmoil in Turkey has dampened investors' sentiments globally.

Investors are turning to dollar as safe haven with Turkeys currency lira crisis continuing since the last week.

Yesterday, the rupee had plunged by Rs 1.08, or 1. 57 per cent, to a record low of 69.93 against the US currency.

The rupee also ended lower against the pound, euro, and yen. This is the biggest single day fall for the rupee in the last five years. In August 2013, the rupee had dropped 2.4 percent or 148 paise in a single day in August 2013.

A weaker rupee may now complicate the task of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep the inflation in check.


 

