Home Business

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd dispatches first consignment of rails from Raigarh plant 

JSPL -- the only private company making rails in India -- had bagged 20 per cent of the Rs 2,500 crore global tender floated by the Indian Railways to supply long rails.

Published: 15th August 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Jindal Steel and Power Limited chairman Naveen Jindal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) today flagged off the first consignment of rails for Indian Railways from its Raigarh plant in Chhattisgarh, according to a company official.

The shipment of 1,000 tonne of 260-metre long rails from the plant to a railway site in Roorkee in Uttarakhand was flagged off by JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal, a company official said.

JSPL -- the only private company making rails in India -- had bagged 20 per cent of the Rs 2,500 crore global tender floated by the Indian Railways to supply long rails.

Jindal, after bagging the tender last month, had said the order was for supplying around 1 lakh tonnes of rails over a period of one year but the company could complete the entire demand within three months as it can produce 50,000 tonnes rail per month.

The Railways had invited the global tender for procuring around 4.

87 lakh metric tonnes of rails to meet the shortfall of supply from the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

This is the first time in three decades that rail procurement has been opened for the private sector.

Till now, Railways has been procuring from government-owned SAIL.

It decided on an extra global tender after anticipating that SAIL would not be able to supply the 7,17,000 tonnes required for 2017-18 and 2018-19, as estimated at that time.

The Indian Railways is looking at 4,000 km of track renewal in each of the next two financial years, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Its estimated cost for 2018-19 is a little above Rs 10,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Rail Consignment Indian Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Let us take a look at how The New Indian Express reported the Indian Independence in 1947.
Here's how Express covered India's Independence in 1947
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala as red alert issued in 12 districts