Home Business

National Payments Council of India blames Cosmos Bank for Malware attacks

The Indian banking industry went in shudders on Tuesday after the Cosmos Bank admitted that it fell victim to an international group of hackers who siphoned off a total of Rs 94.24 crore.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only Cyber security. ( File Photo )

By IANS

MUMBAI: The National Payments Council of India (NPCI) on Wednesday blamed the Cosmos Bank's "own IT environment" for the unprecedented cyber loot which left the Pune-based bank poorer by Rs 94.42 crore.

In a statement, the NPCI's Head Risk Management, Bharat Panchal, said "the NPCI's systems are fully secure and this particular issue has occurred within the (Cosmos Bank's) own IT environment.

"This has happened due to malware-based attack on the bank's IT system which has caused a fraud. Under the attack, maximum transactions have been reported from outside India," Panchal pointed out.

He reiterated that the systems of NCPI - the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India - were absolutely secure and it was continuously monitoring the situation arising out of the Cosmos Bank episode.

The Indian banking industry went in shudders on Tuesday after the Cosmos Bank admitted that it fell victim to an international group of hackers who siphoned off a total of Rs 94.24 crore in two cyber attacks on August 11 and August 13.

In the first cyber hit, the bank lost Rs 80.50 crore through multiple ATM swipes in 28 countries. In the second malware assault, the hackers gobbled up Rs 13.92 crore by initiating SWIFT transfers.

Kale said that after the malware attack on the critical communication system between various payment gateways was hacked, the hackers' gangs were informed simultaneously in 28 countries and they immediately started the withdrawals.

Pending investigations, the country's second oldest and second largest cooperative bank (in terms of deposits and advances) has now shut all ATMs across the country for two days till Thursday to prevent any further incidents.

Banking experts and industry players fear this could be a 'pilot run' unless the authorities take it seriously.

The consolation was the Cosmos Bank Chairman Milind A. Kale's statement that none of the bank's 20 lakh customer accounts have been affected nor would they bear any loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cosmos Bank National Payments Council of India Malware Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala; Red alert issued in major districts
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps