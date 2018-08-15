TVS launches new scooter, 3-wheeler in Philippines

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company today said it has launched two new products -- scooter TVS Dazz and three-wheeler TVS King -- in the Philippines market.

With TVS Dazz, the company is expanding its scooter portfolio, while with TVS King it is foraying into the three-wheeler segment in the Philippines.

TVS Dazz, a 110-cc scooter, has been developed to meet Euro 3 standards, while TVS King is a 200-cc three-wheeler passenger carrier, the company said in a statement.

"The launch of TVS King and TVS Dazz has opened two new segments for us and we are confident that both products will be well-received by the rapidly growing market," President & CEO KN Radhakrishnan said.

The company has been present in the Philippines since 2016 and the market has responded positively to its products, he added.

TVS King is targeted at the tricycle passenger carrier market for both government units as well as personal transport, Senior Vice-President, International Business R Dilip said.

On the other hand, TVS Dazz is designed for modern commuters who seek a practical as well as stylish offering, he added.

The Chennai-based firm is one of the major two-wheeler and three-wheeler exporters in India, distributing to over 60 countries.