Home Business

Sensex falls over 200 points on weak macro cues; Nifty drops below 11,400

Market sentiment turned weak as investors turned cautious after the country's trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of USD 18 billion.

Published: 16th August 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 207 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 11,400-mark in early trade today on selling in metal, realty and banking stocks amid weak macroeconomic cues and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index dropped 207.03 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 37,644.97. The gauge had gained 207.10 points in the previous session on Tuesday.

Financial markets were shut yesterday on account of Independence Day. The NSE Nifty fell below the 11,400-mark, shedding 58.15 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 11,376.95.

Market sentiment turned weak as investors turned cautious after the country's trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of USD 18 billion.

The trade data was released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday after market hours.

The sharp surge in imports led to worsening of trade deficit to USD 18.02 billion in the reporting month as against a deficit of USD 11.45 billion during July 2017.

Over 57 per cent increase in oil import bill (USD 12.35 billion) and 41 per cent jump in gold imports to USD 2.96 billion during July is believed to be main reason behind high trade deficit.

Brokers said apart from profit-booking in recent gainers by investors, a weak trend in Asian markets tracking losses on Wall Street amid fresh concern over Turkey's currency crisis and the rupee's fall to a new low of 70.32 against the dollar too dragged weighed on investor sentiment here.

Major losers were Vedanta, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, RIL, Wipro, Adani Ports, HDFC, Tata Motors, HUL, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, ITC, IndusInd Bank and SBI, falling up to 4 per cent.

However, PowerGrid, Infosys, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint and Sun Pharma bucked weak market trend and were trading in the green.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 378.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 391.47 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.32 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.45 per cent in early trade.

Shanghai Composite Index too was down 0.87 per cent. The US Dow Jones ended 0.54 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty BSE NSE Stock Market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States