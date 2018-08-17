Home Business

Isuzu mulls exports from India plant

 India is set to play a major role in the global manufacturing network of Japanese.

Published: 17th August 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Launch of an Isuzu SUV in New Delhi. (File photo used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India is set to play a major role in the global manufacturing network of Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors, as the company is evaluating a possibility of exporting vehicles to other markets from its Sri City plant in Andhra Pradesh, said Ken Takashima, deputy managing director, Isuzu Motors India, on Thursday.“We are doing a serious study to export Made-in-India vehicles to countries across the globe. Isuzu Motors exports to more than 100 countries and we plan to reconsider the production portfolio of our vehicles. India will play a major role in our future strategy,” Takashima said. 

Currently, Isuzu exports its vehicles from India to Nepal and Bhutan. As of date, it has produced 10,000 vehicles from the Sri City plant, which had an initial production capacity of 50,000 units per year.
On growth opportunity, the company said its sales in India will grow around 60 per cent this year, riding on strong demand for pickup trucks.

“We have sold over 12,000 vehicles since we entered the domestic market five years ago. There is a healthy demand for our pickup trucks as people recognise it as a lifestyle vehicle for personal and commercial use,” Takashima said.The company on Thursday also roped in South African cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes for promotion of its lifestyle pickup truck V-Cross.Isuzu, with a capital outlay of `3,000 crore in India, sells two vehicles in the personal vehicles segment and two in commercial vehicles segment.

