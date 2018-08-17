Home Business

Mobile phone retailer Big C plans to enter Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

'Big C has been operating in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for about 16 years now and has a huge brand recall value.'

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mobile phone retail chain Big C, which has hitherto presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is planning to enter new states as part of its expansion plan. Speaking during the launch of a new logo and campaign in Hyderabad on Thursday, M Balu Chowdary, founder and CMD of Big C, revealed that the mobile phone retailer will be first entering Tamil Nadu and then Karnataka.      

“Big C has been operating in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for about 16 years now and has a huge brand recall value. We have a strong network of over 225-plus stores across both the states. We will soon enter the Tamil Nadu market and launch about 20 outlets in the first phase. We also plan to launch stores in Karnataka next year. With these, we want to take our total number of stores to 300 by the end of FY19,” said Chowdary, explaining the company’s expansion plans.

Besides the new logo, Big C has also launched an ad campaign featuring actor Akkineni Samantha, and has signed her as its brand ambassador. The association of Samantha, who stars in Telugu as well as Tamil films, with the company is expected to help the mobile retail chain in a big way at a time when it is exploring newer territories. Chowdary added that Big C’s revenue is expected to touch Rs 1,500 crore during the current financial year, from Rs 1,015 crore it saw during the previous year.

