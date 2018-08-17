Rupee appreciates marginally; still below 70 per dollar mark

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee appreciated marginally during the morning hour of the trade session on Friday after settling at a record low closing level in the previous session.

Sentiments in the Indian currency market have been largely subdued of late due to a wider trade deficit and following weakness in the global peers.

Around 9.45 a.m. the rupee traded at 70.08 against the dollar, eight paise stronger than the all-time closing low of 70.16 recorded on Thursday.

It also touched a record intra-day low of 70.39-40 on Thursday.