Home Business

Sensex surges 284 points, Nifty hits new high

The Sensex recorded a rise of 78.65 points, or 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty gained 41.25 points, or 0.36 per cent, during the week.

Published: 17th August 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Sensex (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex rebounded by over 284 points to close at 37,947.

88 today, while the NSE Nifty finished at a fresh lifetime high on the back of robust gains in FMCG, metal and banking stocks amid positive global cues.

Brokers said sentiment got a lift on uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors, while global markets were mixed after the US and China agreed to resume trade talks.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the green throughout the session and hit the day's high of 38,022.32 on a flurry of buying.

It finally ended at 37,947.88, up 284.32 points, or 0.75 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty spurted 85.70 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at a new record of 11,470.75.

It surpassed its previous closing high of 11,470.70 hit on August 9.

Except oil and gas, all sectoral indices finished with gains, led by metal, FMCG, realty, auto and banking.

Major index gainers were Yes Bank, SBI, Vedanta, HUL, Tata Motors, ITC, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, M&M, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, L&T, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Infosys, RIL, TCS, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank, rising up to 3.76 per cent.

It was the fourth straight week of gains for the benchmarks.

The Sensex recorded a rise of 78.65 points, or 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty gained 41.25 points, or 0.36 per cent, during the week.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 133.78 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 825.08 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex Nifty stock markets Shares Forex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career