Walmart India activates UPI on its B2B e-commerce platform

ENS Economic Bureau By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All registered members of Walmart India, especially kiranas and resellers who shop online at the company’s B2B e-commerce site www.bestprice.in, would be able to make direct and secured payments online from their bank accounts without sharing bank details.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc on Thursday activated a unified payments interface (UPI) for all its registered members, according to a press release from the global retail giant on Thursday.

“This will especially benefit kirana members who neither hold any credit/debit card nor have the time to visit banks for making RTGS payments. UPI is in addition to various other payment modes such as credit card, debit card, net banking and e-wallets that Walmart India offers to its members,” it said.

The company’s chief corporate affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said, “This initiative reiterates our commitment to enable small businesses, especially kiranas, prosper. This payment solution will help our members spend more time with their customers and serve them better as they do not have to step out of their stores to visit banks for making payments.”

Kumar said that with the expectation that the UPI system will boost online transactions, the initiative will certainly complement efforts to make India a digital economy.