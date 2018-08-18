AI-powered platform to predict risk of cardio-vascular disease 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian healthcare major Apollo Hospitals and UT giant Microsoft have jointly developed an AI-powered platform that will predict cardio-vascular disease (CVD) risk in the Indian population.

Launched on Friday, the AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score API (application program interface) can be used by doctors across the Apollo network of hospitals to predict risk of CVD and drive preventive cardiac care across the country. The collaboration between the two companies is part of Microsoft’s AI Network for Healthcare initiative.

However, the firms are not stopping at developing a system specific to the Indian demographic, but are also engaging global consortium partners to calibrate and scale this intelligent system for other population groups, the statement from the firms said. Built on Microsoft Azure, the said API aims to determine a more accurate CVD risk score for the Indian population. According to the firms, the API has been developed using a combination of applied AI and clinical expertise on a large sample of retrospective data on health checks and coronary events.

“The scoring considers risk contributors including lifestyle attributes like diet, tobacco and smoking preferences, physical activity as well as psychological stress and anxiety as reflected via rate of respiration, hypertension and systolic and diastolic blood pressure,” the statement said. The score categorises risk into high, moderate and minimal and using the insights, physicians can make timely intervention and help patients with the lifestyle modifications needed.

“This partnership is part of our continuing endeavour to design new tools and equip our doctors in the fight against non-communicable diseases. The amalgamation of AI and machine learning with the global expertise of our doctors will help prevent heart disease, save lives and ensure those with heart disease can make informed choices on their health,” Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said.