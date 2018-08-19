Home Business

AAI prepares specifications for remote air traffic control towers; to invite bids shortly

The state-owned AAI is expected to operationalise more number of aerodromes, especially with new routes under the regional air connectivity scheme.

Published: 19th August 2018 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India has prepared the specifications for remote air traffic control towers and open tendering process to select entities for setting up such facilities will start shortly, a senior official said.

The state-owned AAI, which manages more than 120 airports, is expected to operationalise more number of aerodromes, especially with new routes under the regional air connectivity scheme.

Against this backdrop, the national airports operator has been exploring the possibility of remote towers for ATC (Air Traffic Control) services.

"Increasing pressure to reduce costs while even enhancing their service offering forces air navigation service providers to re-think the status quo and to explore new concepts such as remote towers," AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra told PTI.

Remote towers concentrate ATC at one central location instead of having resources at every single airport, thus opening up a wide field of possible synergies and savings, he added.

Currently, airports have manned towers to provide ATC services.

With remote towers, there would be a video-based surveillance for such services.

In a recent e-mail interview, Mohapatra said the AAI has prepared "remote tower specifications based on the requirements, available industry standards and will invite bids through open tender process shortly".

As many as four bidders participated when the AAI had floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) for provisions for remote ATC towers.

"The AAI/ DGCA expert team visited remote tower facilities set up by the vendors and interacted with local technical/ regulatory/ air navigation experts on their operations and the prevalent industry standards," Mohapatra said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is the aviation regulator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Airports Authority of India Remote Air Traffic Control Regional Air Connectivity Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony