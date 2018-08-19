ATMs not to be replenished with cash after 9 pm from February 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of an increase in the incidence of attacks on cash vans, the Centre has decided that ATMs will not be replenished with cash after 9 pm in cities and after 6 pm in rural areas. In a notification, the Home Ministry has said that the new Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) would come into effect from February 8, 2019, in view of a spurt in attacks on cash vans and cash vaults, ATM fraud and other internal frauds, leading to an increased sense of insecurity.

The deadline for loading ATM machines in Naxal-affected areas has been set at 4 pm and private cash handling agencies have been told to collect money from banks during the first half of the day and transport cash only in armoured vehicles. More than 8,000 privately owned cash vans, operated by non-bank private agencies, ply across the country, and they handle over Rs 15,000 crore daily on behalf of banks. At times, the private agencies keep currency overnight in their cash vaults.

According to the directive, the agencies shall provide private security for cash transportation, with the requisite number of trained staff. Every cash van shall have one driver, two armed security guards, and two ATM officers or custodians. The SOP states that one armed guard must sit in the front along with the driver and another in the rear portion of the van while in transit.

The guidelines say that during loading or unloading, while answering nature’s call, or taking a tea or lunch break, at least one armed security guard shall remain present with the cash van all the time and cash transportation shall be carried out only in secured cash vans fitted with a GPS tracking device. It has also been specified that no cash van should carry more than Rs 5 crore per trip.

Ex-servicemen, otherwise eligible, may preferably be appointed for providing security for cash transportation, the guidelines state. It has been made clear that no private security agency shall appoint anyone for cash transportation unless the person has undergone a thorough antecedents check, including police, Aadhaar and residence verification, checking with the previous employer, a credit history check and fidelity insurance.

The government has further stated that cash boxes shall be secured to the floor with separate chains and locks that can be opened only with separate keys kept with different custodians. The cash van is to be equipped with a small CCTV system with at least five days’ recording facility and three cameras installed in the front, rear and inside the cabin. A security alarm with a GSM-based auto-dialer shall also be provided with a motorised siren. The cash van is also to be fitted with a hooter, fire extinguishers and emergency lights to ensure quick reaction in case of an attack.

The private security agency will ensure that their premises shall be designed to include two physically independent areas, one for general office purpose and other for cash processing.

