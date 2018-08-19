Central Electricity Authority working on optimised power system cost for 2030

Home Business

According to estimates by the Ministry of Power, the share of renewable energy in India's electricity mix is set to increase to around 55 per cent by 2030.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has undertaken a study to ascertain the cheapest power mix in 2030, its Chairman Pankaj Batra said.

"We are working on what should be the 'Ideal System Cost' in 2030 and a report is expected in a month's time," Batra told PTI.

The report will try to find out the cheapest power mix with grid stability in 2030, and would give a direction to the power sector developers, he said.

The outcome of the study will also act as components to the regulators in determining power tariffs.

According to estimates by the Ministry of Power, the share of renewable energy in India's electricity mix is set to increase to around 55 per cent by 2030.

At present, renewables account for nearly 20 per cent of the total installed capacity.

India has committed to produce about 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

It has also set a target of adding 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022.

Meanwhile, the CEA is also closely working with stakeholders in building a cost-effective power evacuation infrastructure in Leh and Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The region holds potential for 35,000 MW of solar power.

We need to build a cost-effective evacuation transmission network before the solar projects are awarded there," Batra said.

It can be executed by a combination of underground cables and towers installed by airlifting, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has already signed an MoU with the Centre for development of two mega solar parks with a total capacity of 7,500 MW in the Ladakh region.

