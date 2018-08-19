Home Business

Coal scam: Jindal Steel and Power refutes charges

According to the company, in its quest to build a nation of its dreams, JSPL had applied for the said captive coal block, which already stands de-allocated.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Workers walk inside the Jindal Power and Steel Ltd. complex at Nisha village in Orissa. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As a Delhi court framed criminal conspiracy and other charges against JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal, the company today said that allegations were "completely false, frivolous and devoid of any merits."

The statement follows the special court's order, August 16, to frame criminal conspiracy and other charges against industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal for allegedly giving Rs two crore bribe to the then minister of state for coal in 2007 for showing him favour in allotment of a captive coal block.

On August 16, 2018, the Court formally framed charges only in terms of its earlier order on charge dated April 29, 2016, and July 13, 2018, which were denied in toto by the concerned persons as all the charges have emanated from misconstrued facts and pieces of evidence without proper appreciation on a legally tenable basis, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) spokesperson said in a BSE filing.

"These charges are completely false, frivolous and devoid of any merits.

We have done no wrong and are confident that the truth will emerge during the course of the trial, vindicating our stand.

We have full faith in our judiciary.

"We at JSPL are undeterred with such frivolous cases and assure all our stakeholders to have no cause of concern with such news," the spokesperson said.

In its quest to build a nation of its dreams, JSPL had applied for the said captive coal block, which already stands de-allocated w e f 2014, the company said.

"In fact, CAG in a recent report on Jharkhand has duly recognised the fact that JSPL had signed MoU's of investments to the tune of Rs 32,302 crore in Jharkhand, which could not take off due to administrative inaction, (CAG Report on General, Social and Economic Issue, Government of Jharkhand for year ending 31st March 2016)," it said.

JSPL is amongst the leading steelmakers and power producers, with annual revenues of around Rs 28,000 crore.

