Home Business

No impact on production due to unavailability of raw materials: Tata Sponge Iron

SIMA Director Deependra Kashiva has informed the ministry about problems being faced by sponge iron makers with regard to raw materials and requested to take measures to address the issue.

Published: 19th August 2018 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for TATA (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Sponge Iron, an associate firm of Tata Steel, today said there is no impact in the production due to unavailability of iron ore.

Industry body Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association (SIMA) recently raised the non-availability issue of raw materials like iron ore and coking coal with the Ministry of Steel.

SIMA Director Deependra Kashiva has informed the ministry about problems being faced by sponge iron makers with regard to raw materials and requested to take measures to address the issue.

"There is no impact in the production of sponge iron due to unavailability of iron ore," Tata Sponge said in a regulatory filing.

It has made alternate arrangements to purchase iron ore from other suppliers, it added.

The company also said that "while the impact in near term may not be significant, however, the full year profitability could be affected".

Tata Sponge located in Bileipada near Joda in district Keonjhar, Odisha.

Sponge iron or direct reduced iron (DRI) is used in producing semi-finished steel items, ingots and billets, which are further used to make various finished steel items.

Iron ore and non-coking coal are the main raw materials used to produce sponge iron.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Sponge Iron Tata Steel Raw materials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony