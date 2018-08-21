Home Business

Infosys shares down 3 per cent, M-cap erodes by Rs 10,079 crore post CFO Ranganath's exit

Ranganath’s surprise decision after working with the company for over 18 years had raised questions regarding the stability at India’s second largest IT services firm.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of IT major Infosys tanked by three per cent on Monday, eroding the market capitalisation of the company by Rs 10,079.73 crore, to close at Rs 3,02,545.31 crore. During the day, the company’s shares opened on a weak note at Rs 1,388.70, and later reduced to an intraday low of Rs 1,373.55, down by 4.03 per cent. On NSE too, Infosys stocks fell 3.97 per cent to Rs 1,373.50 on intraday trade after opening at Rs 1,388.20. The shares closed at Rs 1,388.20, down by 2.95 per cent.

This was while the market benchmark BSE Sensex hitting new high of 38,278 and NSE Nifty closing at 11,552 on Monday, on account of hectic buying by investors amid positive global cues. The downward movement of Infosys stocks on Monday is widely attributed to the market sentiments post the resignation of the company’s chief financial officer MD Ranganath on Saturday. Ranganath’s surprise decision after working with the company for over 18 years had raised questions regarding the stability at India’s second largest IT services firm.

Ranganath took over the CFO role in Infosys in 2015 after the exit of Rajiv Bansal.

He is said to be leaving the company to “pursue professional opportunities in new areas” and is expected to continue in his current position till November 16, 2018, Infosys had said in a statement. The Board of Directors, which accepted Ranganath’s resignation at its meeting on August 18, said it will immediately commence the search for a successor for him.“After a successful career spanning 18 years in Infosys, including as CFO for the last three crucial years, I now plan to pursue professional opportunities in new areas,” Infosys had on Saturday quoted Ranganath as saying in his resignation letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Infosys stock markets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony