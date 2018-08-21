Maruti Suzuki prices Ciaz facelift at Rs 8.19 Lakh

Home Business

On the exterior front, Ciaz now sports a new grille design with chrome garnish on higher-spec trims.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, on Monday launched the facelift of its mid-size sedan Ciaz at a starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India) that goes up to Rs 10.97 lakh.

Apart from getting a fresh makeover, the updated cars come with a new 1.5 litre K15 petrol engine replacing the older 1.4 litre one. Also new in the model is the next-generation, smart hybrid technology with lithium-ion battery, which churns out peak power of 77kW (up by 13 per cent).

On the exterior front, Ciaz now sports a new grille design with chrome garnish on higher-spec trims, while the interiors are updated with wood grain accents with low gloss finish, satin chrome highlights on dashboard and door trims, and a new 4.2-inch multi-information display. Maruti Suzuki said it is confident that the changes in Ciaz will fulfil the requirement of buyers.

“The new Ciaz comes powered by K15 smart hybrid gasoline engine. It is the first car in India to be powered by next generation smart hybrid technology with lithium-ion battery. With fresh changes, we are confident that the new Ciaz will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers,” Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said.

The facelift model is available with a choice of petrol-manual, petrol-automatic and diesel-manual and will compete against established players such as Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Toyota Yaris.

Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has been the market leader in the segment for maximum number of months. However, in recent times, the new Honda City and Hyundai Verna are giving Ciaz a tough competition.

