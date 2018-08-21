Rupee rises to one-week high of 69.59 per dollar

By Reuters

MUMBAI: Rupee rose to its highest in a week on Tuesday tracking Asian currencies after US President Donald Trump said in an interview to Reuters that he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

The rupee rose to 69.59 per dollar, its highest since August 13 after opening stronger at 69.69 on Tuesday compared its previous close of 69.83.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 7.83 per cent.